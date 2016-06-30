Indian shares edge lower after hitting record highs
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.
** Industrial conglomerate Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd rises as much as 13 pct to 249.8 rupees, the highest in almost two years
** Co's Zambian unit Maamba Collieries Ltd repaid the entire amount sponsor bridge loan to company by raising long-term debt
** Over 1.4 mln shares change hands, 3.7 times the 30-day average
** Stock heads for fourth consecutive session of gains; up 34.6 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
May 16 Indian shares closed at a record high on Tuesday, with the broader NSE index crossing 9,500 points intraday for the first time ever, as expectations of good monsoon rains eased inflation fears and bolstered the economic growth outlook.