** Industrial conglomerate Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd rises as much as 13 pct to 249.8 rupees, the highest in almost two years

** Co's Zambian unit Maamba Collieries Ltd repaid the entire amount sponsor bridge loan to company by raising long-term debt

** Over 1.4 mln shares change hands, 3.7 times the 30-day average

** Stock heads for fourth consecutive session of gains; up 34.6 pct this year as of Wednesday's close