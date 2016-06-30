BRIEF-OEX sees FY 2017 net profit of 15.8 mln zlotys
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Yulon Nissan Motor :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$12.5 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 25
* Last date before book closure Aug. 28 with book closure period from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2
* Record date Sep. 2
* Payment date Sep. 29
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4jGS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 Major miner and trader Glencore has entered an agreement with Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a platform, to be known as G500 Network, which will service around 12 percent of fuel stations in Mexico.