BRIEF-OEX sees FY 2017 net profit of 15.8 mln zlotys
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Kenkou Corp Inc :
* Says the co and its unit, which is operating the brand of RIZAP, signed master license contract with Itochu Corp to co-develop apparel products under the brand of RIZAP
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/f1UoxU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 Major miner and trader Glencore has entered an agreement with Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a platform, to be known as G500 Network, which will service around 12 percent of fuel stations in Mexico.