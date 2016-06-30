BRIEF-OEX sees FY 2017 net profit of 15.8 mln zlotys
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Maruman & Co Ltd :
* Says it announced a delay in selling its wholly owned Japan-based sub-unit which is engaged in ownership and management of golf course to the end of August
* Says previous plan disclosed on April 21
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0WfLHc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 18 Major miner and trader Glencore has entered an agreement with Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a platform, to be known as G500 Network, which will service around 12 percent of fuel stations in Mexico.