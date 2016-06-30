BRIEF-OEX sees FY 2017 net profit of 15.8 mln zlotys
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Citizen Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it announced postpone in selling i clear system products and notes conveyance machinery products related business in its Tokyo-based unit SILVER DENKEN CO., LTD. to Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd
* Says selling date is not determined yet
* Says previous plan disclosed on March 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/e5lJts; goo.gl/NQp3HU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 18 Major miner and trader Glencore has entered an agreement with Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a platform, to be known as G500 Network, which will service around 12 percent of fuel stations in Mexico.