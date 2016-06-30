BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 19
June 30 Sourcenext :
* Says it signed business alliance agreement with Softfront , on June 30
* Says two parties will cooperate on all development for small and medium enterprise, digital post business, sale of packaged software
Source text in Japanese:985.so/4jL4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 19
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY Q1 TURNOVER 36.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 29.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO