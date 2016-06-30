June 30 Beijing Egova :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 42.6 million yuan to 49.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 35.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4jNf

