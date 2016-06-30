BRIEF-OEX sees FY 2017 net profit of 15.8 mln zlotys
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Hikari Tsushin Inc :
* Says result of takeover bid offered by Hikari Tsushin for shares of Water Direct Corp, for 513 yen per share
* Says Hikari Tsushin's voting rights in Water Direct to increase to 36.96 percent from 16.95 percent via take over bid offering
* Says settlement starts on July 6
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dIlrWY
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 18 Major miner and trader Glencore has entered an agreement with Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a platform, to be known as G500 Network, which will service around 12 percent of fuel stations in Mexico.