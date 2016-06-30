BRIEF-U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
June 30 HULIMS Co., Ltd :
* Says it proposes to change its name to NEXTBIO HOLDINGS CO., LTD
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees