BRIEF-India's DB Corp consol March-qtr profit rises about 4 pct
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees
-- Source link: (on.wsj.com/29eJSsG)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees
* India's PaySense says series A funding of $5.3 million; round led by Jungle Ventures with participation from Naspers Group and Nexus Venture Partners Source text - (PaySense, India’s fastest growing digital credit platform, today announced their Series A funding of $5.3 million. The round was led by Jungle Ventures with participation from Naspers Group and Nexus Venture Partners. The company had raised an earlier round of investment of $2.3 million led by Nexus Venture Partners and prominent