BRIEF-OEX sees FY 2017 net profit of 15.8 mln zlotys
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Kee Song Bio-Technology Holdings :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.51709296 per share (T$52,500,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 28
* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from July 30 to Aug. 3
* Record date Aug. 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4jRM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 18 Major miner and trader Glencore has entered an agreement with Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a platform, to be known as G500 Network, which will service around 12 percent of fuel stations in Mexico.