June 30 Sysage Technology :

* Says it will pay div of T$137,580,636 and T$45,860,210

* Ex-dividend date July 19

* Last date before book closure July 20 with book closure period from July 21 to July 25

* Record date July 25 and payment date Aug. 18

Source text in Chinese:985.so/4jVC

