June 30 E&R Engineering :

* Says it will pay div of T$16,621,811 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 27

* Last date before book closure July 28 with book closure period from July 29 to Aug. 2

* Record date Aug. 2 and payment date Aug. 26

Source text in Chinese:985.so/4jXt

