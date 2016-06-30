BRIEF-U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
* U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
June 30 Advance Materials :
* Says it repurchased 6.8 million shares of the company during May 16 to June 30
* Says total purchase amount of T$40,053,300
* Repurchased 6,800,000 shares of its common shares as of June 30, representing a 5 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4jYz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees