June 30 Advance Materials :

* Says it repurchased 6.8 million shares of the company during May 16 to June 30

* Says total purchase amount of T$40,053,300

* Repurchased 6,800,000 shares of its common shares as of June 30, representing a 5 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4jYz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)