3i reports 36 pct rise in total return, recommends higher dividend
LONDON, May 18 Private equity fund 3i on Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
June 30 Jungdawn Co., Ltd:
* Says 500 million won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 500,000 shares of the company at 1,000 won per share, as of June 30
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 30.2 million versus EGP 42.2 million year ago