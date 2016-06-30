BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Dynamic Medical Technologies :
* Says it will pay div of T$108,900,000 in total
* Ex-dividend date Aug. 2
* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8
* Record date Aug. 8 and payment date Aug. 23
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.