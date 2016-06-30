BRIEF-U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
* U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
June 30 All About Inc :
* Says the co and its unit DLM filed lawsuit to against DLM's former shareholer that an Osaka-based co and an individual, regarding transaction in the co's M&A deal for DLM
* Says the co demands damage of 58.7 million yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UUFmyz
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees