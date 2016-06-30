June 30 Netmarble Joybomb :

* Says it will pay div of T$3,600,000 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 21

* Last date before book closure July 22 with book closure period from July 23 to July 27

* Record date July 27 and payment date Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese:985.so/4kf2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)