3i reports 36 pct rise in total return, recommends higher dividend
LONDON, May 18 Private equity fund 3i on Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
June 30 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd :
* Says the co raised 4.00 billion yuan via private placement
* Says the top shareholder Beijing Capital Development Holding Group Co Ltd decreased stake in the company to 45.9 percent, down from 51.0 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/H4d9gL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 30.2 million versus EGP 42.2 million year ago