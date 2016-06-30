BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 273.6 million yuan ($41.17 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, projects, replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/296D0KQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6452 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.