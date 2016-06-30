BRIEF-Hindustan Media Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 464.3 million rupees versus profit 445 million rupees year ago
June 30 India Central Bank:
* Sets cut off rate of 6.49 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Weighted average rate at 6.45 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Allots 110.12 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 110.12 billion rupees Source text: [bit.ly/296QPc6] (Bengaluru newsroom)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction