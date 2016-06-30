BRIEF-Hindustan Media Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 464.3 million rupees versus profit 445 million rupees year ago
-- Source link: (bit.ly/29fdPsT)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
