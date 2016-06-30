Shares of Apple supplier AAAC Technologies suspended -HKEx
HONG KONG, May 18 Trading in shares of acoustic parts maker AAC Technologies was suspended on Thursday, after they slid as much as 11 percent, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
June 30 Answer Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.3 per share (T$141,659,535 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.20000015 per share (T$12,318,230 in total)
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 18
* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24
* Record date July 24
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4mpW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG, May 18 Trading in shares of acoustic parts maker AAC Technologies was suspended on Thursday, after they slid as much as 11 percent, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
PARIS, May 18 Telecoms group Altice said it would challenge accusations by the European Commission that it had taken control of PT Portugal before winning approval for the acquisition from the European Union antitrust regulator in 2015.