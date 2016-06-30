Shares of Apple supplier AAAC Technologies suspended -HKEx
HONG KONG, May 18 Trading in shares of acoustic parts maker AAC Technologies was suspended on Thursday, after they slid as much as 11 percent, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
June 30 Advanced Control & Systems :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$59,349,836 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 26
* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1
* Record date Aug. 1
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4mrg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG, May 18 Trading in shares of acoustic parts maker AAC Technologies was suspended on Thursday, after they slid as much as 11 percent, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
PARIS, May 18 Telecoms group Altice said it would challenge accusations by the European Commission that it had taken control of PT Portugal before winning approval for the acquisition from the European Union antitrust regulator in 2015.