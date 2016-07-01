BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc :
* Says it repurchased 981,000 shares for 483.6 million yen in total in June
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 22
* Says accumulatively repurchased 981,000 shares for 483.6 million yen in total as of June 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2tqtm3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.