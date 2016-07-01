BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
July 1 Kairuide Holding :
* Says it plans to buy a Hangzhou e-commerce firm via share issue and cash
* Says the target company is selling apparels made in China to overseas customers
* Details to be determined
Source text in Chinese:985.so/4nnh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing