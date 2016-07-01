BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock.
July 1 Fisco Ltd :
* Says its unit NCXX Group Inc will buy 90 percent stake in Titicaca Corp, aiming to start business of apparel sales
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.