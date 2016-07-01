BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Mahanagar Gas Ltd's shares surge as much as 30.4 pct on their first day of trading
** Mumbai-based cooking gas supplier's IPO was oversubscribed 64.43 times on the final day of the offer, which ended on June 23 - BSE bit.ly/296CjDE
** "At the higher price band of 421 rupees, the issue is valued at 7.0x EV/EBITDA and 13.5x P/E on FY16 basis. Indraprastha Gas Ltd with similar financials and business model is trading at 19x P/E and 10x EV/EBITDA FY16 basis," Centrum Wealth Research says in a note
** Angel Broking estimates long-term opportunity for the company across compressed natural gas and piped natural gas businesses
** Lead bookrunners were Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd
** Mahanagar Gas is a joint venture formed between Gail India Ltd and BG Asia, now owned by Royal Dutch Shell
