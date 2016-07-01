BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock.
July 1 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up an investment fund with Ping An Bank
* Says the size of funds is 10 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F6U6NjvW
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F6U6NjvW
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.