BRIEF-Changyou.com announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire company
* Received proposal to acquire co (not reached deal) for $21.05 in cash per class a or class b ordinary share
July 1 Samebest :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$8,822,500 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$3 per share (T$52,935,000 in total)
* Ex-dividend date July 15
* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23
* Record date July 23
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4nzT
LAHORE, Pakistan/ISLAMABAD, May 22 Pakistan has begun a crackdown on online criticism of its powerful military, with up to 200 social media accounts under investigation, a security official said on Monday.