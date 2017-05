** Software company KPIT Technologies Ltd slumps as much as 14.60 pct to its lowest since May 9

** Says company's revenues from ERP (enterprise resource planning) implementations have been affected beyond expectations, due to internal and external changes

** Sees Q1 revenue to drop 4 percent, with a consequent drop in profit

** Expects Q2 revenue and profit to be flat compared with Q1 levels

** Stock heads for biggest single-day percentage fall since April 30, 2015

** Over 2.4 mln shares traded, about 2.3 times their 30-day moving avg

** Stock up 9.09 pct this year as of Thursday's close