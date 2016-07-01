** Shares of Strides Shasun Ltd rise as much as 6.75 pct to their highest since May 17

** U.S. health regulator found no adverse observations during its inspection of co's oral dosage facility in Bangalore - Co bit.ly/296ODUk

** The audit carried out by the U.S. FDA was related to co's product filed from the new semi solids block - Strides Shasun

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain in over one month (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)