BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Shares of Strides Shasun Ltd rise as much as 6.75 pct to their highest since May 17
** U.S. health regulator found no adverse observations during its inspection of co's oral dosage facility in Bangalore - Co bit.ly/296ODUk
** The audit carried out by the U.S. FDA was related to co's product filed from the new semi solids block - Strides Shasun
** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain in over one month
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.