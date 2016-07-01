BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Financial services company Equitas Holdings Ltd's shares rise as much as 7.9 pct to a record high of 191.7 rupees
** Co says it got final RBI approval for launch of small finance bank (SFB) bit.ly/296RNrl
** SFBs are aimed at helping small businesses and farmers get easier access to funding
** Equitas Holdings shares post their biggest intraday pct gain in nearly one month (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.