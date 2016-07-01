BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd:
* Says Chang Zhenming resigns from the position of chairman of the board
* Says appoints Li Qingping as executive chairman
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G8dLHGFx
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.