July 1 Guanghui Energy Co., Ltd. :

* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook to decrease by 84 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 406.7 million yuan

* Comments that declined energy price and factory suspension due to overhaul are the main reasons for the negative forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F2qhDgDl

