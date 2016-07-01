BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.333 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 7
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GBVSZoBt
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.