BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Akatsuki Financial Group Inc :
* Says it will issue 1 billion yen worth bonds via public offering
* Says bonds maturity on July 28, 2017
* Says subscription date from July 17 to Aug. 1 and payment date on Aug. 2
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hp0GX4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.