BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Shinsei Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it has repurchased 31,736,000 shares for 4,999,906,000 yen in total from June 1 to June 30
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2FEVXD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.