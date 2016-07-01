BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock.
July 1 Radium Life Tech :
* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic unsecured private placement corporate bonds, worth T$2 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds


CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.