** Larsen & Toubro Ltd rises as much as 2.79 pct to 1,538 rupees, highest since Oct. 23, 2015

** India's Ministry of Defence finalised the K9 Vajra-T howitzer contract with company, worth 5.40 bln rupees ($80.07 mln), The Economic Times reported

** Mumbai-based company has risen 17.3 pct this year as of Thursday's close

** An L&T spokesman could not immediately be reached for a comment

** "Expectations of order flows from defence to L&T has been on for years now and this finalisation sets the tone for such order flows for not just L&T but the entire defence sector," said Pawan Parakh, analyst with HDFC Securities Institutional Research

** Defence stocks including Reliance Defence and Engineering and Walchandnagar Industries rose as much as 1.1 pct and 2.14 pct, respectively ($1 = 67.4400 Indian rupees) (Arnab.Paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)