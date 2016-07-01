** British Newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror +4%, among top 10 gainers on FTSE Small Cap index & bouncing off lows last since in 2013 as estimates H1 results in-line with expectations

** Liberum repeats "buy", says newspapers proved important as advertising medium during EU referendum campaign days with large influence on voters & sees Brexit-related news boosting circulation

** Stock down c.26% since Thurs' close to 87.50p & trading at c.80% discount to StarMine Intrinsic Value est (Liberum says shares look very cheap at c.2.5x FY'16E P/E)

** Co, which gets 45 pct revs from print circulation, posts H1 lfl revs -8%; says taking necessary mitigating actions given increased uncertainty due to UK's decision to exit EU