BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
July 1 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs two sales contracts for a combined $62.1 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29iqjjt
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
* SEES FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 7 MILLION ZLOTYS, EBIT OF 9.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, REVENUE OF 47.5 MILLION ZLOTYS