BRIEF-Kar Auction Services announces pricing and upsizing of debt financing
* Kar Auction Services announces pricing and upsizing of debt financing
July 1 China Bicycle Co Holdings Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from July 4 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29wKAhc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Kar Auction Services announces pricing and upsizing of debt financing
* Agreement to acquire garment manufacturing factory in Malaysia