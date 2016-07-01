July 1 Sunjuice Holdings :

* Says it will pay div of T$108,662,400 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 18

* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24

* Record date July 24 and payment date Aug. 4

Source text in Chinese:985.so/4pEB

