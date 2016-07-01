July 1 Bora Pharmaceuticals :

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$8,980,000 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 18

* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24

* Record date July 24

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4pGv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)