BRIEF-Taro reports qtrly EPS $2.05
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Bora Pharmaceuticals :
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$8,980,000 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 18
* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24
* Record date July 24
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4pGv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Molina Healthcare announces pricing of offering of $330 million of senior notes due 2025