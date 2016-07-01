BRIEF-Kar Auction Services announces pricing and upsizing of debt financing
* Kar Auction Services announces pricing and upsizing of debt financing
July 1 De Licacy Industrial :
* Says it adjust conversion price of 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$20.43 from T$22.04
* Says it adjust conversion price of 2nd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$19.92 from T$21.49
* Says effective from July 25
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4pJp
* Agreement to acquire garment manufacturing factory in Malaysia