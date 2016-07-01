July 1 De Licacy Industrial :

* Says it adjust conversion price of 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$20.43 from T$22.04

* Says it adjust conversion price of 2nd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$19.92 from T$21.49

* Says effective from July 25

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4pJp

