July 1 Shiseido Co Ltd :

* Says Shiseido Group has signed an exclusive global license agreement with DOLCE&GABBANA S.R.L. (D&G) via Beauté Prestige International S.A. (BPI), which in charge of the fragrance business of Shiseido Group EMEA

* Says license agreement regarding the development, manufacturing and distribution of fragrance, makeup and skincare products under the DOLCE&GABBANA brand name

* Says BPI will start the business activities that are stated in the agreement on Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/T287HK

