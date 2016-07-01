BRIEF-Molina Healthcare announces pricing of offering of $330 mln of senior notes due 2025
* Molina Healthcare announces pricing of offering of $330 million of senior notes due 2025
July 1 Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy Alpha Pharmaceutical for 1.1 billion yuan ($165.22 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raises up to 800 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29ar6Dg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6577 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Molina Healthcare announces pricing of offering of $330 million of senior notes due 2025
* Perrigo files 2016 form 10-k with restated financial statements; reports fourth quarter and calendar year 2016 financial results; announces 2017 annual meeting date