July 1 Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Alpha Pharmaceutical for 1.1 billion yuan ($165.22 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raises up to 800 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29ar6Dg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6577 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)