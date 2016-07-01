BRIEF-Ausnutria says unit entered into loan facility agreement
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of ADP Holdings and Ozfarm and connected transaction provision of shareholder Loan Facility
July 1 Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy Yunda Express for 18 billion yuan ($2.70 billion) via asset swap, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29iUMxJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6577 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of ADP Holdings and Ozfarm and connected transaction provision of shareholder Loan Facility
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.