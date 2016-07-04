** Shares of automaker Tata Motors Ltd gain as much as 3.70 pct; stock among top pct gainers on the Nifty 50 index

** Co's total passenger and commercial vehicle sales rise 8 pct to 44,276 vehicles in June from a year ago, Tata Motors said on Friday

** Adds Co's hatchback sales more than double in June, due to increased demand for Tiago

** Stock top percentage gainer on the Nifty auto index on Monday

** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen about 17 pct this year, compared with 7.75 pct rise in the Nifty Auto index