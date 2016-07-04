BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of automaker Tata Motors Ltd gain as much as 3.70 pct; stock among top pct gainers on the Nifty 50 index
** Co's total passenger and commercial vehicle sales rise 8 pct to 44,276 vehicles in June from a year ago, Tata Motors said on Friday
** Adds Co's hatchback sales more than double in June, due to increased demand for Tiago
** Stock top percentage gainer on the Nifty auto index on Monday
** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen about 17 pct this year, compared with 7.75 pct rise in the Nifty Auto index
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade